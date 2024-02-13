Accidents | The fire at Gothenburg's water park is still being extinguished

More than 20 people were injured in the fire, one man is missing.

in Sweden The fire that broke out in the water park under construction in Gothenburg has still not been fully brought under control, rescue officials say For Göteborgs-Posten.

However, the fire is no longer in danger of spreading.

At least 22 people have been injured in the fire that broke out in the water park yesterday, some of whom received hospital treatment for their injuries.

According to the police, a man who worked on the water park project is missing after the fire. There was no new information about his situation on Tuesday morning.

The Oceana water park, which is part of the largest Liseberg amusement park in the Nordics, was scheduled to open next summer.