Accidents | The fight against the Hanko oil spill is almost complete

On Wednesday evening, several hundred liters of heavy fuel oil leaked into the sea from a refueling vessel in the western port.

Hanko The clean-up of the oil spill in Länsi Satama is nearing its end, the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa said on Sunday.

On Wednesday evening, several hundred liters of heavy fuel oil leaked into the sea from a refueling vessel in the western port. The rescue service contained the spilled oil with sea booms to prevent the oil from spreading into the environment.

Western Uusimaa the on-duty fire chief of the rescue service Juha Virolainen said on Sunday that the oil has remained contained in the harbor area and has not been able to leak into the open sea. If everything goes well, the operation and response measures can possibly be concluded already on Sunday as far as the rescue service is concerned.

According to Virolainen, the task has taken longer because during the prevention work it has been necessary to maintain ship traffic in the port.

“It means that sometimes the prevention work has to be interrupted, the boom has to be pulled to the pier and the oil has to be monitored there. At the same time, the daylight hours are constantly decreasing,” Virolainen says.

He says that the clean-up work after accidents like this sometimes takes a long time, because crude oil does not leave easily. The oil has to be removed with hot steam, and the area must also be protected to prevent the oil from spreading into nature.

“Here, it takes time to play it safe.”

In charge fire marshal Ari Kujala said earlier that the ship that was being refueled had some kind of problem during refueling, which is why oil spilled onto the ship’s deck and from there into the water.