Accidents | The executioner, who had a varicose vein on his back, was saved at the last moment – “All that was left was the legs and a bit of the head”

Accidents|The rescue helicopter Aslak reached the bridgehead from the swamp. He was taken by ambulance for further treatment.

Bridger was rescued on Thursday in Kolar from a varicose vein, says Lapland’s rescue service.

The fire marshal on duty Timo Nyholm’s according to the estimate, the berry cutter had been stuck in the vein for half an hour to an hour.

According to Nyholm, the rescue helicopter Aslak reached the bridgehead in the swamp at the very last moment.

“I spoke with the rescuer on the phone and he said that all you could see were the legs and a little bit of the head, that otherwise it was under water. He lay on his back there in a vein and was somehow held there [pinnalla].”

A rescuer landed from the rescue helicopter next to the bridgeman, and helped him out of the swamp. The wet and cold berry was transported by helicopter to the ambulance, which transported the patient to further treatment.

The person rescued from the swamp was cold and wet.

“Aslak’s staff did a great job in getting the patient to evacuate to slightly drier land.”

of Nyholm according to the bridge operator had deviated far from the marked routes. The bridgehead stuck in Suonsilma was found on the south side of Ylläsjärvi in ​​Kolar.

According to Nyholm, drowning in Suonsilmäkke is a common danger in Lapland. Cases keep Lapland’s rescue service busy throughout the summer.

According to Nyholm, there is also a danger that you can completely sink into the water hole.

“There are also deep ones. They come from a spring, so the water is really cold there.”

Lapland’s rescue service received an alert about a human rescue mission at half past four.

The rescue service reminds citizens to download the 112 application to their phones, which can help locate someone in trouble.