Accidents The Estonian wreck will be dived again in July, with the intention of taking thousands of pictures

Dives will be made in early July. During them, thousands of images are taken of the wreck to help model the entire wreck.

Car ferry New dives will be made to the Estonian wreck during the summer, according to the Swedish state accident investigation authorities. The dives focus on the new rupture observed in the wreck.

“When and how did the rupture occur? Did it occur before or after sinking?” asked the head of the Swedish State Accident Investigation Board (Statens haverikommission, SHK) Jonas Bäckstrand at a press conference on Friday.

New investigations came to light when a TV documentary in the fall of last year featured pictures of tears in the wreck. The video images acquired using the diving robot were shot in 2019.

Bäckstrand According to him, the Estonian bow visor detached in the shipwreck is also to be re-examined.

“According to one theory, the visor would have caused these tears in some way,” Bäckstrand mused.

Investigations also include the possibility that ruptures have occurred when the vessel sank to the bottom.

Bäckstrand also recalled that the conditions on the wreck are no longer the same as when the original survey was conducted. The wreck has since been covered and there have also been landslides in the area that have spread bottom sand.

The dives begin on July 8 and continue for ten days. The work is done in shifts for days throughout. 15,000 to 25,000 images are taken of the wreck to be used for 3D modeling.

Bäckstrand agreed with the criticism that the survivors of the accident were not interviewed after the accident. Now this is done.

“We’ve already interviewed several people, but a lot of interviews have yet to be done.”

However, the accident investigation itself has not yet been reopened. This will only be done if new information becomes available that gives rise to it.

According to the official accident investigation, the reason for Estonia’s sinking was the detachment of the bow visor in rough seas and the flooding of the ship.

From Tallinn The car ferry Estonia, which traveled to Stockholm, sank in a rough sea in September 1994. The accident killed 852 people, most of them Swedes.

Following the accident, Finland, Sweden and Estonia agreed on a grave for the wreck. A number of other countries have since joined the agreement.

With the change in the law, research dives into the wreck will be possible from the beginning of next month.