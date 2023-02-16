Accidents | The driving engine of the VR train caught fire in Seinäjoki – hundreds of passengers were on the train

The passengers were transferred to another train that arrived at the scene.

Seinäjoki

of VR the engine of the train caught fire while driving on Seinäjoki on Thursday evening, says the Southern Ostrobothnia rescue service.

The fire marshal on duty Santtu Lahman according to the driver noticed the fire and stopped on the double track and carried out the initial extinguishing.

The rescue service continued extinguishing the engine with carbon dioxide extinguishers.

The passengers of the train were transferred to another train that arrived at the scene.

of VR communications manager Taina Kuitunen told STT that there were several hundred passengers on the train, but the fire did not pose a danger to passengers or staff.

The Intercity 51 train was on its way from Tampere to Seinäjoki. The fire department was alerted to the fire shortly before 9:30 on Thursday evening.

