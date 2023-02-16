Friday, February 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | The driving engine of the VR train caught fire in Seinäjoki – hundreds of passengers were on the train

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | The driving engine of the VR train caught fire in Seinäjoki – hundreds of passengers were on the train

The passengers were transferred to another train that arrived at the scene.

Seinäjoki

of VR the engine of the train caught fire while driving on Seinäjoki on Thursday evening, says the Southern Ostrobothnia rescue service.

The fire marshal on duty Santtu Lahman according to the driver noticed the fire and stopped on the double track and carried out the initial extinguishing.

The rescue service continued extinguishing the engine with carbon dioxide extinguishers.

The passengers of the train were transferred to another train that arrived at the scene.

of VR communications manager Taina Kuitunen told STT that there were several hundred passengers on the train, but the fire did not pose a danger to passengers or staff.

The Intercity 51 train was on its way from Tampere to Seinäjoki. The fire department was alerted to the fire shortly before 9:30 on Thursday evening.

The incident was reported earlier Evening News.

#Accidents #driving #engine #train #caught #fire #Seinäjoki #hundreds #passengers #train

See also  How high is the gas surcharge? This is how expensive the additional costs will be from October 2022
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Bruce Willis sick, suffers from frontotemporal dementia: ‘There is no cure’

Bruce Willis sick, suffers from frontotemporal dementia: 'There is no cure'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result