Accidents | The driver who crashed on the familiarization tour died in Imatranajoi

The driver had fallen during the familiarization tour.

Track motorcycling A fatal accident has occurred in Imatranaj, informs Police on their website on Sunday night.

According to the police, the driver crashed during the familiarization lap of The King of Imatra Open SB competition and drove off the track. The driver died from his injuries in the accident.

The police are investigating the matter as a cause of death investigation, and for the time being will not provide any further information on the matter.