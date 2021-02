The driver died when a van collided with a stone fence in Malminkartano.

At Malminkartano An accident occurred in Helsinki on Saturday night, in which a van collided with a stone fence at the intersection of Ojamäentie and Rukkilantie. The driver of the car died in the accident.

There were no other people involved in the accident and the cause is not yet known, says the Helsinki police.

The Helsinki Police Department informed about the matter.