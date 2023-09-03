Sunday, September 3, 2023
Accidents | The driver of the rally car was seriously injured in a run-out at Koli

September 3, 2023
Accidents | The driver of the rally car was seriously injured in a run-out at Koli

The map reader was slightly injured in the accident.

One one person was seriously injured and one person was slightly injured when a rally car went off the road on a closed training road section in Koli in North Karelia on Saturday, informs the North Karelia rescue service.

The rescue service was notified of the task on Juuan Louhivaarantie at 1:15 p.m.

The rally car had drifted into a ditch on the right side of the road in a curve to the left. The car hit the rocks, causing it to roll several times through the roof.

At the time of the accident, the car had a speed of 150 kilometers per hour.

In addition to the driver, a map reader was also involved in the accident. The driver was seriously injured in the accident, the map reader less so.

The rally car’s safety equipment was in good condition at the time of the accident.

