Friday, March 24, 2023
Accidents | The driver of the passenger car died in a rear-end collision in Laihia

March 24, 2023
Accidents | The driver of the passenger car died in a rear-end collision in Laihia

The police are investigating the accident as endangering traffic safety and investigating the cause of death.

A passenger car the driver died in a rear-end collision in Laihia in Ostrobothnia on Friday afternoon. He ran into the back of a truck that was turning in his driving club on Kolmostie around 4 p.m.

The accident site is located a little south of the center of Laihia. The cars were in the lane leading to Vaasa.

The police did not release information about the gender of the victim or whether there were other people in the crashed cars besides the drivers. According to the fire marshal on duty, no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

According to the fire marshal, highway traffic was expected to return to normal by 7pm on Friday.

