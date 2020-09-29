Upgrade
Accidents The driver of the car died in Pori after colliding with a truck

September 29, 2020
According to the rescue service, both cars had only a driver.

In Pori There was a serious traffic accident on the West Road on Tuesday before eight in the morning, in which one person died.

A police investigation revealed that a passenger car coming from the direction of Vaasa drifted over the center line for an unknown reason, and collided with the front of a heavy vehicle combination.

According to the rescue service, the truck and the car each had only a driver.

Traffic at the scene of the accident was interrupted for several hours due to clearing and investigation work.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

