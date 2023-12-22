Accidents | The driver of the car died in a traffic accident in Jämsä

According to the police, the vehicle had veered off the road in Jämsä on Kuorevedentie and hit a tree.

In bad and partly in very bad driving weather, there have been several traffic accidents on Friday evening in southern Finland.

It is known that the most serious incident happened in Central Finland, where the driver of a car was killed. According to the police, the vehicle had veered off the road in Jämsä on Kuorevedentie and hit a tree. The derailment is suspected to have been caused by an illness. The police are investigating the matter as a cause of death investigation.

In the rescue service online In the situation room had gathered information about many small traffic accidents before nine o'clock in the evening. Among other things, three road accidents were recorded in Juva in Etelä-Savo.