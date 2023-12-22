Friday, December 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | The driver of the car died in a traffic accident in Jämsä

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | The driver of the car died in a traffic accident in Jämsä

According to the police, the vehicle had veered off the road in Jämsä on Kuorevedentie and hit a tree.

In bad and partly in very bad driving weather, there have been several traffic accidents on Friday evening in southern Finland.

It is known that the most serious incident happened in Central Finland, where the driver of a car was killed. According to the police, the vehicle had veered off the road in Jämsä on Kuorevedentie and hit a tree. The derailment is suspected to have been caused by an illness. The police are investigating the matter as a cause of death investigation.

In the rescue service online In the situation room had gathered information about many small traffic accidents before nine o'clock in the evening. Among other things, three road accidents were recorded in Juva in Etelä-Savo.

#Accidents #driver #car #died #traffic #accident #Jämsä

See also  Jamaica stunts against France with a draw, Italy and Argentina open fifth day of the World Cup
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The new 'Dimayorada' that affects the teams that will play the Copa Libertadores

The new 'Dimayorada' that affects the teams that will play the Copa Libertadores

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result