May 12, 2021
Accidents The driver of the car died in a cam crash in Kouvola

May 12, 2021
The traffic is across the scene of the accident and the police are directing the traffic.

In Kouvola A traffic accident that killed one person occurred on Heinolantie on Wednesday after noon, says the police in Southeast Finland.

According to police data, the driver of the car driving in a southerly direction drifted into the lane of oncoming traffic at Saarenno and the car hit the truck at high speed.

Police say they are investigating the causes of the accident together with the accident board.

