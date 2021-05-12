Accidents The driver of the car collided with a fallen child on a sheltered road in the center of Joensuu

The child had fallen on the guardrail and tried to get up when the driver of the car collided with the child. A green light came on for both parties.

Passenger car the driver collided with a child in the center of Joensuu on Tuesday at half past six in the evening, says the police of Eastern Finland.

The driver had been driving on Koskikatu, from where he was to turn right onto Rantakatu. At the same time, the woman and her two children had been crossing the shelter from the direction of Elielinkuja towards Koskikatu, when the child walking behind the woman had fallen into the shelter.

The child had been trying to get up to stand when the driver of the car collided with the child.

The child was taken by ambulance to the central hospital. Criminal Constable Jussi Hirvonen According to the Eastern Finland Police Department, the child is still in the hospital, but there is no more detailed information about his injuries.

Both sides had a green light at the traffic lights.

At this stage, the driver is suspected of endangering road safety and being guilty of injury. According to Hirvonen, it was not a matter of speeding but possibly of imperceptibility. The matter will be clarified in more detail in the investigation.