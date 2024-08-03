Accidents | The driver of the ATV died in a run-out in Rantasalmi

Accidents|The ATV drifted off the road for an unknown reason.

3.8. 23:41

ATV ice cream the 30-year-old man who was driving died on Saturday evening in Rantasalmi on Kuivaharjuntie in Etelä-Savo, says the Eastern Finland Police Department.

The traffic accident happened around 8:30 p.m. when the ATV derailed off the road for an unknown reason.

The woman who was on board received minor injuries. According to the current information, there are no other parties involved in the event.

The police say they are continuing to investigate the causes of the accident.