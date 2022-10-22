Sunday, October 23, 2022
Accidents | The driver of a passenger car died in a run-out in Kannonkoski

October 22, 2022
in World Europe
The police said that the car ran into stones and a tree after running off the road.

A passenger car the driver died in a drive-by that happened on Saturday morning in Kannonkoski, Central Finland, says the police in Inner Finland.

There was no one else in the car that got out but a middle-aged male driver. He died at the scene.

Middle Finland according to the rescue service, the accident happened on national road 77 about a kilometer east of the Kämärintie intersection. Six units of the rescue service were called to the scene.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

