Accidents | The driver of a passenger car died in a head-on crash in Pälkäne

The passenger car started to roll and collided with the front of an oncoming heavy vehicle.

A passenger car the driver died in an accident in Pälkäne on Tuesday. The accident happened before 5 p.m.

The driver of the car died at the scene. According to the police, there were no others in the vehicle.

The accident happened when a passenger car coming from the south began to roll and collided with the front of an oncoming heavy vehicle. A heavy vehicle was driving from the direction of Pälkäne on road 12. The accident happened near the intersection of roads 12 and 57.

The fire marshal on duty said that the accident site is located about 300 meters south of the Hämeenlinnantie intersection.

Police did not release more detailed information about the victim, such as gender or age, on Tuesday evening.

Traffic on Route 12 was diverted to a detour after the accident.

On Tuesday, driving weather was bad across southern and central Finland.