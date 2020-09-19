Upgrade
Accidents The driver of a motocross bike died and the driver of another motorcycle was seriously injured in Kurika

Bhavi Mandalia
September 19, 2020
According to a preliminary investigation by the police, the motorcycles had been driving from opposite directions towards each other.

In Southern Ostrobothnia A young motocross bike driver died on Friday at Kurikan Lohiluoma. The driver had been driving on a forest road and collided with another motocross bike, the Ostrobothnian Police Department informs.

The young driver of the second motocross bike was seriously injured in the collision. The driver of another motorcycle died at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation by the police, the motorcycles had been driving from opposite directions towards each other. There is a small curve on the road at the scene. The drivers had been in driving training.

Police investigates the incident as a traffic offense and a death penalty.

Not all parties to the incident have yet been consulted and the investigation is still at an early stage. The police will inform about the events later, if necessary.

