Saturday, September 2, 2023
Accidents | The driver of a car crashed into a light pole in the center of Nurme – he was seriously injured

September 2, 2023
in World Europe
The car rolled over several times due to the force of the collision and landed on its roof on the road.

A passenger car the driver was seriously injured in a drive-through in the center of Nurme on the night before Saturday, according to a release from the North Karelia rescue service.

The rescue service was alerted to Kirkkokatu around two in the morning. Five units went to the scene.

The driver of the car had driven Kirkkokatu at a high speed from the east and lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason, crashing into a light pole.

The car rolled over several times due to the force of the collision and landed on its roof on the road.

The driver was alone in the car, and he was rushed by ambulance to the North Karelia Central Hospital in Joensuu.

The rescue foreman on duty could not say whether there was other traffic on the road at the time of the accident. No bystanders were injured in the situation.

The rescue service cleared the scene of the accident. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

