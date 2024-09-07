Accidents | The driver and the car caught fire in the middle of the everyman class race – this is now known about the accident

Accidents|The frightening situation in the field was survived with a start.

In the field an accident was seen in the everyman class track car race on Saturday, when a competitor’s car caught fire in the middle of the race.

It was the Nuuskakaira JM 2024 race for the everyman class held at the Kittisvaara motor track. The accident happened in the A-final of the racing series for rear-engined cars.

The driver was able to get out of the car and was taken to the hospital for burns.

Competition director Teuvo Juuson the perception was that the situation was overcome with less than what was possible.

– The driver was fast-moving, Juuso praises.

Fire it happened when competitors driving against each other had a side contact. As a result, the car rolled onto its roof and caught fire.

Juice says that the fire caught the motorist even before he got out of the car.

– Fire-resistant driving suits are a lifesaver. Security is tight anyway. There is a mandatory ambulance and a fully equipped fire brigade extinguishing unit. Powder fire extinguishers can be obtained from ticket offices if necessary. Officials arrived quickly. The driver was completely stunned after the situation, says Juuso.

The car was also quickly turned off. Juuso could not estimate the exact duration of the situation.

Juuso says he has been involved in competition arrangements for more than 30 years. According to him, accidents like the one seen on Saturday are rare.

– There has never been such a case before.

Emergency services was notified of the accident at half past three in the afternoon. In addition to the medical helicopter, two rescue units from Pello and two first aid units were called to the scene.