Accidents The diver was stuck in a mine in Pieksämäki, a rescue operation is underway

Scuba diver has been stuck at the diving site of the Montola mine in Pieksämäki.

He was the first to report the accident Savon Sanomat. According to the magazine, one diver is stuck very deep in the mine. The stuck diving pair has gotten up.

The Eastern Finland Police Department is told to HS that the rescue service is still running an operation at the mine. The police are also present.

The report of the accident came to the police at 13.35, when according to the information received by the police, the diver would have been stuck for an hour.

According to Savon Sanomat, the Montola mine is a former limestone mine that has been filled with groundwater since the end of mining operations. The mine is deep, which is why it is a demanding dive site. According to the magazine, the divers of the rescue service do not get that deep, which is why technical divers have been asked for help, whose skills and equipment are sufficient for the depths of the mine.

Two people have died in diving accidents at the mine in the 21st century, says Savon Sanomat.