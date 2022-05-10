Accidents The Defense Forces are conducting a safety investigation into an explosive accident that claimed the lives of a soldier

A Defense Forces soldier died in an accident in April.

Defense Forces conducts a safety investigation into an explosive accident that claimed the lives of a soldier in the Rovajärvi shooting and training area in April.

A soldier who was a member of the Defense Forces died after an accident in connection with the exercise of the Jaeger Brigade.

According to the Defense Forces, the aim of the investigation is to improve safety, prevent similar accidents and limit damage.

The Rovajärvi training area in Lapland is Land Forces website according to the largest military training area in Western Europe, with an area of ​​more than 1,000 square kilometers.