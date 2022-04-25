Accidents The deceased was found at sea in Espoo

The Rescue Department has no information on the cause of the accident.

From the Gulf of Espoo A deceased person has been found in front of the marina, the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department informs.

The deceased found in the sea is an adult female, according to the rescue service.

The emergency center was notified shortly after 11 a.m. when a bystander on the bridge next to the harbor had seen a man drifting in the ocean.

According to the on-duty firefighter, the surface rescuers swam to the person in the water, which turned out to be dead.

The Rescue Department has no information on the cause of the accident. Police will continue to investigate the accident and report back later if necessary.