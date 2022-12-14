Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Accidents | The death toll from the explosion on the island of Jersey rose to eight

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

A gas explosion has been suspected as the cause of the accident.

Jersey The death toll from the explosion of a small apartment building on the island last weekend has risen to eight, the authorities said on Wednesday. In addition, one resident of the island was said to be still missing.

The explosion occurred in the island’s capital, Saint Helier, the night before Saturday, shortly before four local time. After the explosion, the house caught fire. A gas explosion has been suspected as the cause of the accident.

Specialists and search dogs have participated in the search and rescue operation after the explosion.

Jersey, located off the coast of France, is an independent crown state under the United Kingdom.

