Accidents | The cyclist got hit by the train

The accident happened at a level crossing in Nakkila.

A cyclist received serious injuries after being hit by a train in Satakunta’s Nakkila on Wednesday morning, the rescue service announced. The emergency center received information about the accident at the Ruhadentie level crossing before nine in the morning.

A cyclist riding on a dirt road was hit by a goods train coming from the direction of Pori. The fire marshal on duty told STT that visibility to the track is normal at the crash site. According to the fire chief, it was already light at the time of the accident.

On Wednesday, the rescue service did not release more detailed information about the victim of the accident, such as gender or age.