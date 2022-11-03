Accidents | The conscript received a gunshot wound to the head – The injury was caused by his own weapon

Conscript has received a gunshot wound to the head in an accident that happened this morning in the Kainuu brigade, Maavoimat informs. The accident happened around 10 o’clock.

The conscript has been sent to Kuopio University Hospital for treatment. The accident happened on a shooting range. Basic shooting with assault rifles, part of the conscript training of the 3rd jaeger company, was going on at the shooting range. No other persons were involved in the situation, the release states.

The police are investigating what happened.

To Kainu brigade chief of staff, lieutenant colonel Arto Hirvelän according to the accident is suspected to be a gunshot injury, which would have been caused by the victim’s own weapon.

“We do not doubt that other persons were involved in the accident. It is assumed that it is a gunshot wound.”

According to Hirvelä, the accident happened as part of normal shooting. He cannot yet say in more detail what has led to the accident.

“We have already started investigating the accident. We go through the entire chain of events and how it went as a whole,” says Hirvelä.

“We need to find out all the factors that caused the accident.”

Crisis support has been arranged for the conscripts who were there. According to Hirvelä, the provision of crisis support will be continued as needed.