Accidents The Coast Guard rescued a man in a canoe in Espoo on Sunday night

The man managed to escape to a nearby island.

Gulf of Finland the Coast Guard rescued a man who fell in a canoe in Espoo on Sunday night, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

The accident occurred south of the Espoo Summer Archipelago, Gulf Coast Guard Command Center Officer Jyrki Raitanen says. The report of the accident came at half past eight in the evening. Help was alerted by the man’s spouse.

By canoe the fallen man managed to escape to a nearby island. The Coast Guard patrol transported him to the port for first aid inspection. On Twitter, the Coast Guard described the man as “mildly hypothermic”.

“He was in pretty good shape, but a little chilled,” Raitanen says.