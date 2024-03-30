Accidents | The Coast Guard received an alert about two ice sailors whose sail had broken in the Pärämere

The ice sailors moving along the ice were about ten kilometers from the shore when the sail broke.

Coastguard received an alert in the Pärämeri Of the ice sailors in need of help off the coast of Iin on Saturday a little before five o'clock in the afternoon. The Coast Guard told about the alert mission In the X service.

Two ice sailors had been moving along the ice with a sail rig when the sail broke.

“They were quite far away, about ten kilometers from the shore,” says the sea rescue director Lars Saarinen.

The weather was getting worse and the ice sailors were getting cold. They were able to call 911, after which the Coast Guard's snowmobile patrol went to help.

Around six thirty the patrol was on its way to the target. The Coast Guard told HS around 6:30 that, according to current information, the ice sailors are in good condition and they will soon be helped back to shore.