Accidents | The cargo of the truck fell in the middle of Mannerheimintie in Helsinki, traffic has returned to normal

A construction site booth that fell from a truck into the middle of Mannerheimintie temporarily hindered traffic in Taka-Töölö on Monday afternoon.

Mannerheimintie There was a traffic accident in Helsinki around one o’clock in the afternoon, where a construction site booth fell from a truck. No injuries resulted from the incident, but the clearing of the road temporarily hindered traffic.

Rescue service of the city of Helsinki said in the message service X a little after two in the afternoon when the situation is over.

It is reported from the Helsinki police command center that the construction site booth fell from the truck at a slow speed. The cab hit the passenger car behind, the front of which was damaged. There were no injuries in the collision.

The accident hindered traffic on Mannerheimintie between Stockholmkatu and Reoholakatu when driving towards the city center. The construction booth and the vehicle were moved out of the middle of the traffic.