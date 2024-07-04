Accidents | The car wandered through the lanes and finally crashed into a stone wall

Accidents|The passenger car drove across the oncoming lane and the light traffic lane before the collision. The driver was taken to hospital.

Hard the passenger car he was driving crashed into a stone wall and turned onto its side in Helsinki’s Mellunkylä on the night between Thursday and Friday.

Be the first to report on it Evening newspaper.

The accident happened on Aarteenetsijäntie around midnight. The passenger car derailed across the oncoming lane and the light traffic lane into a stone wall and rolled onto its side.

The wall, about a meter high, belongs to the yard of the house.

Only the driver is in the car. He got out of the open car himself and was transported to the hospital.

Bystanders reported the accident to the emergency center. The reader told Iltalehti that the car was driving at high speed.