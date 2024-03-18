Accidents | The car sank into the ice in Joensuu – one person was rescued from the water, the other managed to get onto the ice on his own

One of the occupants of the car was injured and was taken to hospital.

Rescue diver picked a person up from a car sunk in the ice in Joensuu in the afternoon. The rescuers were called to the scene after a car had sunk into the ice near the center of Joensuu.

There was also another person in the car who, according to the rescue service, managed to get back onto the ice on his own.

The police according to preliminary information, the car had been driven onto the ice of the lake, after which it had started to sink. The car sank into the ice in front of Hasanniemi, about 500 meters from the beach, in front of the mouth of Pielisjoki.

One of the people in the car was injured and was taken to hospital, the police say.

The police say in their announcement that they are investigating the course of events and the causes that led to the accident. For the time being, no further information will be given on the matter.