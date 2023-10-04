Friday, October 6, 2023
Accidents | The car ran off the road in Liedo, the pedestrian died

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 4, 2023
in World Europe
Accidents | The car ran off the road in Liedo, the pedestrian died

The police received information about the accident that led to the death of a bystander pedestrian at 9:11 p.m.

One a person has died in a car accident in Liedo on Wednesday evening. The matter is confirmed to Sanoma from the situation center of the Police Department of Southwest Finland.

The police received a report about the accident at 21:11. The situation center reports that a car had driven off the road and hit a bystander pedestrian, who died in the collision.

The accident happened on Muurassuontie in Littoinen.

Police caught the car driver at the scene. He is suspected of at least grossly endangering traffic safety and causing death.

Otherwise, the police are silent about the details of the case. The situation center does not comment on, for example, the gender or age of the victim or the suspect or whether the car driver was intoxicated.

