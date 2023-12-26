Accidents | The car hit a man who was avoiding another motorist

A man crossing the road was injured in the collision. There is no more detailed information about the severity of the injuries.

In Nurmes An accident took place in North Karelia around 4 p.m., where a car collided with a man who was avoiding another car, says the Eastern Finland Police Department.

The driver who was heading north dodged another car. With his evasive maneuver, he managed to avoid the collision, but ended up on the side of the road as a result.

A local man who was driving the evasive vehicle got out of his vehicle a moment later and started to cross the road, when a third car hit him.

The speed limit at the venue is 80 kilometers per hour.

A man crossing the road was injured in the collision and was taken to Kuopio University Hospital for treatment. There is no more detailed information about the severity of the injuries.

The police are investigating the matter as endangering traffic safety.