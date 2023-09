No one was seriously injured in the accident.

Helsinki In Jätkäsaari, a car literally ran over another car on Saturday.

The Helsinki police say that the driver of a Mini car had lost control of his car on Bahamankatu, with the result that the Mini ended up partially on top of a Mercedes Benz car. Mersu was parked on the side of the street.

