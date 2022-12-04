Accidents | The car derailed from the slippery road and caught fire in Jorois

The two people in the car were slightly injured in the accident. They managed to get out of the car, which had flipped onto its roof, on their own.

Sedan derailed off the road on Sunday morning and caught fire in Joroinen in Pohjois Savo.

The chase took place on Viitostieti about five kilometers south of Varkaus in the direction of Joroinen.

“The firemen quickly got the fire under control and put it out. We also turned the car on its tires so that no oil or anything else spills into the environment”, the fire marshal on duty Jani Kasanen tells.

At the accident site, the road has four lanes, and according to the rescue service, one of the southbound lanes was closed for about half an hour after the accident.

According to the rescue service, the road was very slippery at the scene of the accident.

“There have been quite a few accidents here. The road has a gentle bend and a slight incline. It’s treacherous on slippery surfaces,” says Kasanen.

The alarm about the accident came a little after eleven o’clock in the morning. Rescue units from Jorois and Varkaus were called to the scene.