Saturday, June 24, 2023
Accidents | The car crashed into a tree in Toijala, the passenger died

June 24, 2023
There were four people in the car that hit the tree, one of whom died. According to the police, the dead man was about 20 years old.

Aka In Toijala, a car ran off the road a little before six in the morning on Saturday. There were four people in the car, one of whom died, the Interior Finland Police Department informs.

The chase took place in the Etu-Kurkela area on Kurisjärvi Road. The car veered off the road in its direction of travel to the left and hit a tree.

A man in his 20s who was a passenger in the car died. The other occupants of the car were slightly injured.

The police are still investigating the accident scene.

Toijala is located in Pirkanmaa.

