Sunday, February 4, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | The car caught fire while driving in Vantaa

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 4, 2024
in World Europe
0
Accidents | The car caught fire while driving in Vantaa

The car driver himself managed to escape from the burning car.

Sedan caught fire while driving on the old Lahdentie in Vantaa near Itä-Hakkilä.

The car caught fire around 23:30 on Saturday evening.

The driver of the car managed to escape from the burning car himself and call the emergency center, according to Central Uusimaa rescue service. The driver survived the situation unharmed.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined. The fire broke out in the engine compartment of the diesel car, according to the rescue service.

#Accidents #car #caught #fire #driving #Vantaa

See also  Hamas splits into guerrilla cells
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle on PS5? Microsoft is thinking about it, per The Verge

Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle on PS5? Microsoft is thinking about it, per The Verge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result