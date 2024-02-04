Accidents | The car caught fire while driving in Vantaa

The car driver himself managed to escape from the burning car.

Sedan caught fire while driving on the old Lahdentie in Vantaa near Itä-Hakkilä.

The car caught fire around 23:30 on Saturday evening.

The driver of the car managed to escape from the burning car himself and call the emergency center, according to Central Uusimaa rescue service. The driver survived the situation unharmed.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined. The fire broke out in the engine compartment of the diesel car, according to the rescue service.