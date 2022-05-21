Accidents The car carrying the horse-drawn carriage caught fire in Mäntyharju – the passengers jumped out of the moving car, a clever passer-by stopped the car

The two people in the car or the horse in the cart were not injured in the accident.

On a pine ridge A traffic accident occurred in Southern Savonia in the early evening on Saturday, in which injuries were avoided due to good luck and a resourceful bystander.

The South Savo Rescue Department received an alert for a traffic accident on Highway 5 at half past six on Saturday. There was a fire in the engine compartment of a car towing a horse-drawn carriage while driving.

The speed of the car had slowed down after the fire broke out, but the car had not been stopped because the brakes on the car with automatic transmission did not work due to the fire. The driver and the passenger on board had jumped out of the burning car that had continued to crawl forward.

“A person who happened to be there grabbed the brake handle of the trailer and the combination stopped,” says the firefighter on duty. Joni Himberg.

Car stopped in the middle of the bypass lanes at the Karkialahdentie junction. According to the rescue service, the horse-drawn carriage could be moved to safety quickly, but the car burned into place and got stuck on the road.

There was only one lane in use at the scene of the accident on Saturday night. Police will be on site to direct traffic until the lane is repaired. Himberg estimates at 8pm that the lane will be closed for “at least a few hours”.