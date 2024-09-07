Saturday, September 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | The car and the driver caught fire during a race in Pello

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Accidents | The car and the driver caught fire during a race in Pello
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The race officials extinguished the person and the car.

Lapland There was an accident in Pello in the everyman class competition on Saturday, in which one person was injured after the car caught fire, says Lapland’s rescue service.

Two cars crashed on the Kittisvaara motor track during a race, when one of the cars rolled onto its roof and caught fire. The driver was able to get out of the burning car on his own, but also caught fire himself. The officials of the competition extinguished the person and the car, the release states.

The injured driver was treated on the spot, and he was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter, the rescue service tells STT.

#Accidents #car #driver #caught #fire #race #Pello

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]