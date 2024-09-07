Accidents | The car and the driver caught fire during a race in Pello

Accidents|The race officials extinguished the person and the car.

Lapland There was an accident in Pello in the everyman class competition on Saturday, in which one person was injured after the car caught fire, says Lapland’s rescue service.

Two cars crashed on the Kittisvaara motor track during a race, when one of the cars rolled onto its roof and caught fire. The driver was able to get out of the burning car on his own, but also caught fire himself. The officials of the competition extinguished the person and the car, the release states.

The injured driver was treated on the spot, and he was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter, the rescue service tells STT.