Accidents | The car almost ended up in the reeds in Westend

Sedan derailed from the road and almost ended up in a reed in Espoo’s Westend on Thursday morning. The accident happened at the exit leading from Länsiväylä to Ring 1.

The West Uusimaa rescue service confirms that there was a minor traffic accident in the area.

Photojournalist of Helsingin Sanomat Kalle Koponen according to the BMW car, one injured person was helped by several rescuers. According to Koponen, the injured person was transferred to an ambulance. There were at least two ambulances, two police cars and a fire engine.

According to Koponen, there were no signs of a crash at the scene. Based on the damage to the car’s roof, he estimates that the car may have rolled over at least once.