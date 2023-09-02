Accidents | The captain of the Finnish cargo ship that ran aground in the Åland archipelago is suspected of being drunk

The cargo ship was moved to a port on a nearby island on Saturday.

Åland the captain of the Finnish cargo ship that ran aground in the archipelago on Friday is suspected to have been drunk when the accident happened. STT is told about the matter by the Turku crime prevention unit of the Border Guard.

Director of investigations Tommi Lehtonen according to the ship’s captain is suspected of drunkenness in water traffic and neglect of good seamanship.

Suspicion of drunkenness on water transport is based on the breath sample given by the captain to the screening breathalyzer.

“The limit of drunkenness in water transport is 0.5 alcohol per thousand in commercial transport. The result of the screening breathalyzer has exceeded this limit,” says Lehtonen.

According to him, blood tests were also taken from the captain, the results of which have not yet been completed.

Doubt According to Lehtonen, the negligence of good seamanship is based on the fact that the vessel was not transported in accordance with good seamanship.

“It is such a general article. The law says that the vessel must be transported in accordance with good seamanship,” says Lehtonen.

“Now it’s been alcohol, fell asleep at the wheel and gone ashore. In other words, not everything has gone smoothly.”

Freighter was transferred to Hummelvik harbor on the nearby island of Vårdö after 18:00 on Saturday evening, according to the website Marine Traffic, which follows marine traffic was visible.

Fire engineer Thomas Mattsson The Åland rescue service told STT earlier on Saturday that water had been pumped out of the cargo ship and that discussions about moving it were ongoing at the time.

“Part of the cargo has been unloaded, the rest will be unloaded at the port,” Mattsson said.

The rescue service had prepared for the transfer operation with the equipment required for the oil spill. Mattsson said on Saturday afternoon that small amounts of hydraulic oil had leaked into the sea from the cargo ship before the transfer, but according to him there should not have been any danger from a larger oil leak.

Freighter ran into a rock in front of the small Alörarna island early Friday morning while on his way from Godby in Åland to Naantali. The approximately 50-meter cargo ship had a crew of three and a cargo of oats and light fuel oil. There were no injuries in the accident.

Correction 2.9. 1:54 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that the captain is suspected of neglecting good seamanship. However, the correct crime is neglecting good seamanship.