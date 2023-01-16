Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Accidents | The cadet received a gunshot wound to the shoulder during shooting practice

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2023
in World Europe
0

The cadet received a gunshot wound in the dark shooting related to the shooting exercise.

National Defense University an accident happened during a shooting exercise on Monday, as a result of which a cadet received a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The accident happened a little after 5 p.m.

According to the National Defense University, which reports on the matter, the cadet was given first aid on the spot and was taken to Kainuu Central Hospital for further treatment.

Accident happened in the dark shooting related to shooting practice. According to the National Defense University, there are no other injuries.

Crisis support will be arranged for other cadets and staff who were there. The relatives of the wounded cadet are aware of what happened.

The police are investigating what happened.

