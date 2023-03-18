Accidents | The bus rolled over in Masku, the driver tried to turn it off – the passengers were evacuated

The driver had noticed black smoke and stopped the bus on the side of the road. The engine compartment flames soon spread to the rear end of the car.

In actual Finland a strong fire broke out near Masku on Saturday in an Onnibus bus.

According to the rescue service, the driver of the bus traveling from Turku to Pori had noticed near Masku that black smoke was coming from the back of the car. The driver had stopped the car on the side of the road and noticed that there was a fire in the engine compartment.

“He had tried to put it out with two powder fire extinguishers, but it had not limited the fire, it had already gotten so violent”, the fire marshal on duty Marko Ahtikivi tells STT.

“The rear end was practically in flames when the first unit arrived.”

There were 25–30 people in the vehicle. The driver could not tell the exact number to the rescue service, as some of the passengers had apparently already managed to organize their own ride and left the place.

“The evacuation was very successful. Everyone had gotten out of there on their own and had even taken most of their luggage with them,” Ahtikivi says.

Windows they hadn’t had to crash either, but everyone had gotten out of the vehicle through the door.

The fire had started in the engine compartment of the vehicle, but Ahtikivi cannot tell the exact cause of the ignition. Due to the location, however, he mentions that it could have been some kind of technical fault or overheating.

“The fire was extinguished very well and the foam was applied in the end,” says Ahtikivi.

The bus was stopped on the ramp, and that ramp was out of use for the duration of the events, i.e. a good two hours.