December 18, 2022
Accidents | The bus overturned on its side in Punkalaitum, passengers stuck inside

December 18, 2022
Those on board the bus are stuck inside. There is no information about the injured.

A bus has fallen on its side in Punkalaitum Pirkanmaa on highway 2.

According to the Pirkanmaa rescue service, there are twenty people on board the bus. They are stuck inside the car.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the accident. The first units of the Pirkanmaa rescue service have just arrived, the rescue service informs.

The accident happened about 4.7 kilometers from Kuljunmaa towards Kanteenmaa, between Forssa and Huittisten. The accident causes traffic disruption in both directions, and the road is closed to traffic.

The news is updated.

