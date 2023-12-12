Accidents | The bus drove off the road in Enontekiö – passengers stuck in the car

According to current information, no one has been injured.

A bus has driven off the road in Enontekiö on Käsivarrentie in Lapland, says the rescue service. The rescue service was notified of the accident at half past five in the afternoon on Tuesday. According to current information, no one has been injured in the accident.

According to the rescue service, the bus is overturned on the side of the road and the passengers cannot get out of the car by themselves. Rescue work is currently underway at the accident site.

The news is updated.