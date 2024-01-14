Accidents | The bus drove into a ditch in Sipoo

The driver and seven passengers survived without injury.

Sipo There was a traffic accident in Talma on Sunday morning.

The bus drove into a ditch on Martinkyläntie between Kerava and Nikkilä. In addition to the driver, there were seven passengers in the bus.

According to the Itä-Uusimaa rescue service, no one was injured in the accident. The speed of the bus has been quiet.

Emergency services helped the passengers out of the bus, and directed traffic at the accident site.

The Itä-Uusimaa rescue service was alerted to the accident site in Martinkyläntie at 9:50 am.