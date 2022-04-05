Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Accidents The bus derailed on the Hämeenlinnanväylä near Nurmijärvi, clearing works congest traffic

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2022
in World Europe
There were no injuries in the accident.

To Helsinki The bus on its way to the ditch on Hämeenlinnanväylä near Nurmijärvi. The accident happened at 5 p.m.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the accident, and no injuries were sustained in the accident. The cause of the accident is suspected to be bad driving caused by snow and sleet and strong winds.

The clearing works will congest the Hämeenlinnanväylä near Nurmijärvi with the lanes to Helsinki.

The accident did not cause any injuries. Picture: Tuomas Peltomäki / HS

