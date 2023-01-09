Accidents | The bus derailed into a ditch on Turunväylä in Espoo, ten passengers were slightly injured

The police urge motorists to take a detour.

A bus derailed on Monday afternoon at around 4:30 in the ditch on the Turunväylä between Nihtisilla and Kehä I at the Nihtisilla exit.

According to the situation center of the rescue center of Länsi-Uusimaa, the bus derailed due to slippery conditions, but remained on its wheels.

Ten of the passengers on board were injured to varying degrees in the situation, and three of them were sent for further treatment. However, according to the rescue service, no one was seriously injured.

An accident because of this, traffic was congested there.

A little before five o’clock, one lane was still closed and the rescue service’s traffic control truck was there to direct the traffic. Harm arises for motorists driving in the direction of Turku.

The Länsi-Uusimaa police urges motorists to consider detours, for example road 51 or ring road III. According to the situation center of the Länsi-Uusimaa police, around 4:40 p.m., the police patrol had left the scene, but one lane was still out of use.