Accidents | The bus derailed into a ditch in Laukaa, no one was injured

Possibly slippery and snowy weather caused the bus to derail into a ditch in Laukaa. There were 25 people in the car at the time of the accident.

A bus derailed into a ditch in Laukaa, Central Finland.

At the time of the accident, there were 24 passengers in addition to the driver. No one was injured in the accident. When it derailed, the bus also caused damage to a lamp post.

The vehicle was left on its tires and partially on the road. The chief on duty Riku Lehtinen according to the information, the situation has not resulted in further accidents.

The rescue service was alerted to the accident on Kuukanpäanti shortly after 4 p.m.

According to Lehtinen, the road was slippery and snowy at the time of the accident. It possibly contributed to the accident, he estimated. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

In the magazine there was no information about which bus it was until a little before five o’clock in the evening. It was probably a local bus, he says.

Another similar bus arrived in place of the derailed bus, and the passengers were transferred to it.

A tow truck has been ordered for the derailed bus. Towing can take time, and Lehtinen says that due to the accident, the second lane is closed to traffic for approximately two hours.