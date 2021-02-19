Accidents The bus derailed in Helsinki, the driver died

There was no one at the stop and none of the passengers were injured.

Bus drove towards the bus stop in Kiviha, Helsinki, on Friday.

The bus drove over Kivusäentie in Kivihaa over the bus stop and collided with the project. According to the rescue service, there were no people at the bus stop.

The cause of the accident was a fire chief on duty at the Helsinki Rescue Department Kari Ursinin according to the driver’s illness.

“There were five people on board, but none of them were injured,” Ursin says.

Helsinki police say the driver died despite rescue efforts.

Helsinki the rescue service was informed of the accident at about 11 p.m.

The second lane on Hakamäentie had been closed for a while, but now traffic has returned to normal.