Monday, January 1, 2024
Accidents | The boiler exploded in Jämsä, the pressure wave damaged the walls

January 1, 2024
in World Europe
Accidents | The boiler exploded in Jämsä, the pressure wave damaged the walls

There were three people in the area at the time of the explosion. According to the rescue service, they were not injured.

In Jämsa A heating boiler exploded in the Halli area in the afternoon, says Central Finland Rescue Service.

According to the rescue service, the walls of the building were damaged as a result of the pressure wave caused by the explosion, but according to initial reports, the structures did not catch fire. Rescue operations are underway at the scene.

In its announcement, the rescue service did not say what kind of building it was.

Within the precincts of there were three people at the time of the explosion. According to the rescue service, they were not injured.

The rescue service was alerted to the explosion shortly before 4 o'clock, and eight rescue service units were sent to the scene.

